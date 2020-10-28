Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 5,815 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

