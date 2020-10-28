Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 976 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QAI. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000.

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $32.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45.

