Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 405.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $1,195,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 85.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $203.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. CSFB boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

