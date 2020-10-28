Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.74% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period.

Shares of PEZ stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $69.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

