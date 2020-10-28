Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

PRN opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.54. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $83.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

