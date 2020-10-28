Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.60% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.

