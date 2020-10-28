Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 84,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 372.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

