Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,210,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after buying an additional 183,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,608,000 after acquiring an additional 75,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 491,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 611,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th.

