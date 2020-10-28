Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $479,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GNT opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

