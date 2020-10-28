Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust makes up 1.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,439,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 672,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 128,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 72.9% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 83,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

