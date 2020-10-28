Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $158.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.