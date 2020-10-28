Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $189.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $199.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.21 and a 200-day moving average of $176.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

