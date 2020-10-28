Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,041.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $135.78 and a 52 week high of $225.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.92.

