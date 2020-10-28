Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $575,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth $176,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $85.84.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

