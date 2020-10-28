Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,740 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for approximately 5.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 385.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

