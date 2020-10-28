Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,740 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises 5.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,050,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,895,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 983,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 813,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 722,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.