Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $726,000 Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

