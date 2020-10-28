Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.71. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.