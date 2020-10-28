Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after acquiring an additional 182,829 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $11,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $6,989,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $6,052,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.88. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $252.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

