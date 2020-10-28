Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 8,521 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 9.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.22% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,899,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,860 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after acquiring an additional 397,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,684,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,008,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 562,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

