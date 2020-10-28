Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth $1,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $134.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

