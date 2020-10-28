Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after buying an additional 388,050 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 306,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

