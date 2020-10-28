Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Holdings in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,629 shares during the quarter. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 9.48% of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $154,000.

NYSEARCA:AFIF opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

