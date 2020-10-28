Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 40.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

BA opened at $155.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.