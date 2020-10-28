Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 36.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,890 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

In related news, Director Maureen Oconnell acquired 11,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,583.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,178.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.55. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 145.43%.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.