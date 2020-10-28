Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $83.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

