Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 10,088 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

