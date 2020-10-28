Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

PSI opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

