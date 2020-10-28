Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 16,960 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for 2.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.60% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,343,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

OUNZ opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.