Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $425,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after buying an additional 1,283,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

