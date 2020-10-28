Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,736 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after buying an additional 441,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after buying an additional 231,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

