Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $128,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $82.09.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.