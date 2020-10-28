Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.