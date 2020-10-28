Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CPRI opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capri by 150.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capri by 71.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

