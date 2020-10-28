Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CS. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.60.

CS opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.79 million and a P/E ratio of -47.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67.

In other news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.