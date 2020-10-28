Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)’s share price fell 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $14.03. 49,657,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 43,047,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.