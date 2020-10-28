Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Down 8.8%

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK)’s share price traded down 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.20. 2,031,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,803,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $566,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 133.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 94.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 651.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.