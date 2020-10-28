Carrier Global (CARR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.