Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price was down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 897,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,571,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Craig Hallum raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

The stock has a market cap of $538.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

