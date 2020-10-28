CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. On average, analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.