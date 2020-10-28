CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,727,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,175,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

In related news, major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $186,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,520,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $191,129.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,452,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,182. 20.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 184,058 shares during the last quarter. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties.

