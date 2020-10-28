Ccore (CCO) Market Cap Achieves $8,033.59

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Ccore has a total market cap of $8,033.59 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 48% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00085875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00229843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01281957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00122770 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.