Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDR. ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

