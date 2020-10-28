Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 547,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 503,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.40 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Celestica alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1,072.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the second quarter valued at $80,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Celestica during the second quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Celestica by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.