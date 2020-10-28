Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) were down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.72. Approximately 1,120,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 715,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Several research firms have commented on CELH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Celsius alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 545.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $6,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 65,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 68,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.