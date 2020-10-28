Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CVE opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

