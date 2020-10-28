Cerus (CERS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Cerus has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cerus stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Cerus has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $990.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 68,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $477,351.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,827.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 21,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $148,752.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,911 shares of company stock worth $1,994,909. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

