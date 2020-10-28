Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.95. 1,865,466 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,803,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Cerus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $990.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 23,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $167,000.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 21,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $148,752.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $975,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,909 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 25.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 378.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.