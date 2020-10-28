CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.94, Fidelity Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 25.04%.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CFBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

