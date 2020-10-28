ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Trading Down 8.1%

ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) was down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 1,632,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,983,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several analysts have commented on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX (NYSE:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

